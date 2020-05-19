Covid-19: Nagpur fights back and moves out of red zone

india

May 19, 2020

Amid Maharashtra’s spiraling Covid-19 cases, the state found one bright spot on Tuesday when civic authorities told the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High court that the city has been moved out of the red zone.

The Centre’s new guidelines are said to have helped Nagpur district come out of the red zone. In Vidarbha, only Akola and Amravati where 14 and 20 deaths were reported respectively due to Covid-19, continue to remain in the red zone.

During a hearing the counsel for Nagpur Municipal Corporation told Justice Rohit Deo that the city would now be an orange zone as only 138 active Covid-19 patients are in the containment zones.

The NMC’s submission came right at the moment when the court was about to pass a ruling on petitions challenging the action of the NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who issued lockdown guidelines contrary to the Central and State guidelines.

On the other hand, in a notification issued by the chief secretary, Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday stated that there will be only red and non-red zones in the state. With only seven deaths and 378 positive cases, of which only 138 remain active, in the last 59 days, Nagpur district has received non-red zone category.

This has resulted in more relaxations in lockdown restrictions. The relaxed rules, which will come into effect from May 22, will remain in place till May 31. Various shops dealing in non-essential trades like the salon, spa, private offices, and government offices can open with 100% attendance, RTO registration etc. can resume. Wine shops, which were now giving home delivery, are also likely to open.

Referring to the state’s new guidelines, Mundhe and collector Ravindra Thakare will issue guidelines for the city and Nagpur rural, respectively.

Meanwhile, 444 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Vidarbha region so far. Among them, 248 are from Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim in Amravati division while 196 people from Bhandara, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gondia district of Nagpur division.