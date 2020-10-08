e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Prahlad Patel to hold virtual meet of state/UT tourism ministers ahead of festive season

Covid-19: Prahlad Patel to hold virtual meet of state/UT tourism ministers ahead of festive season

The virtual meetings would see Patel interacting with tourism ministers of the northern and western states and Union territories on October 15 and those of the southern, eastern and northeastern states the next day, sources told PTI .

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:57 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The minister is expected to discuss the post Covid protocols and put plans in motion to ensure that the tourism sector opens up with safety measures in place.
The minister is expected to discuss the post Covid protocols and put plans in motion to ensure that the tourism sector opens up with safety measures in place.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
         

Union tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel will interact with state tourism ministers and senior officials on October 15 and 16 ahead of the peak tourist season, sources said on Thursday. The minister is expected to discuss the post Covid protocols and put plans in motion to ensure that the tourism sector opens up with safety measures in place.

The virtual meetings would see Patel interacting with tourism ministers of the northern and western states and Union territories on October 15 and those of the southern, eastern and northeastern states the next day, they said. These meetings are a part of confidence building measures by the minister who has over the last two months met industry leaders and stakeholders of the travel and tourism sector.

The tourism sector has, according to industry estimates, suffered a loss of over Rs 5 lakh crore due to the coronavirus driven shutdown.

The government has announced several stimulus packages for the sector, including extended moratorium from RBI on term loans till August 31, the Atma-nirbhar Bharat package’ of Rs 3 lakh crore, and easy PF withdrawals.

The central government has also rolled out relief from regulatory compliances under the Income Tax Act, Companies Act and the GST Act for different time frames in order to help with business continuity and survival.

Last month, Patel held a brainstorming session on promotion of Incredible India campaign post Covid-19 with influencers and travel media organisations, assuring them that the ministry would help them in any way possible to speed up tourism-related activities.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In