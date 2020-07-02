Covid-19 state tally: Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90,000; death toll over 2,800

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:02 IST

Coronavirus cases in the country have crossed the 6 lakh mark. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health updated the national Covid-19 tally to 604,641. With nearly 60 percent of recovery rate, as many as 359,859 patients have recovered from coronavirus across the country while the death toll stands at 17,834. The national capital and Tamil Nadu are two states that are rapidly racing toward one lakh-mark with respect to coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, which leads the state tally, has a total of 180,298 cases.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka are also witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 numbers.

Also read: ‘Most of us won’t need Covid-19 vaccine’ - Oxford expert

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 180,298 on Thursday. Over 93,154 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 8,053 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 94,049 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,264 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 52,926.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 89,802 on Thursday. As many as 59,992 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,803 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

The state has seen Covid-19 cases reach 33,232 on Thursday. The state has seen 24,030 people recover from coronavirus while 1,867 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 24,056 while the number of recoveries has touched 16,629. The state death toll stands at 718.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 19,170 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 413 while 14,220 patients have recovered.

West Bengal

As many as 18,559 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 12,528 recover from coronavirus while 683 people have been killed.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 17,357 coronavirus cases. While 8,082 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 267 in the state.

Karnataka

The South Indian state has witnessed 16,514 coronavirus cases till date while two hundred and fifty-three people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 8,063 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 14,941 while the death toll stands at 240. Over 10,000 people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Other states

Over 13,800 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. Andhra Pradesh has 15,252 Covid-19 patients. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 7,695.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 7,316 while Assam has reported 8,582 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 5,668, and the number of cases in Kerala is 4,593.

States with less than 3,000 casesUttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Mizoram, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.