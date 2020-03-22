63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
A fifth Indian has died from Covid-19 in Mumbai in Maharashtra as the number of infected people in the country rose to 324, officials said on Sunday.
The 63-year-old man died at a private hospital late on Saturday, they said.
“Patient positive case of Covid-19 had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to death,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s public health department said in a release.
The number of infected people in Maharastra has climbed to 74, with six new cases in Mumbai, according to officials.
This is the second Covid-19 death in Maharashtra and Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported one fatality each before this.
The rise in the Covid-19 cases comes on a day millions of people kept themselves at the homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed or a Janta Curfew to check the spread of the deadly virus.