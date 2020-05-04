e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Punjab CM writes to Amit Shah, demands special trains for stranded migrant labourers

Punjab CM writes to Amit Shah, demands special trains for stranded migrant labourers

Singh has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct government institutes in Chandigarh and Punjab “to augment viral testing capacity of 2,000 daily”.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 17:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
On Sunday, Singh took to Twitter and announced that he will be taking up the matter with the Centre.
On Sunday, Singh took to Twitter and announced that he will be taking up the matter with the Centre.
         

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to arrange special trains to send stranded migrant labourers back to their home states from Punjab, news agency ANI reported.

On Sunday, Singh took to Twitter and announced that he will be taking up the matter with the Centre.

“I will be taking up the matter with Center to take immediate steps for the safe & early departure of migrant workers, desirous of leaving, to their respective States. Punjab Govt will look after you in every way till GoI makes necessary arrangements. I request all to cooperate,” the chief minister tweeted on Sunday.

Also read: ‘Stranded migrant workers not asked to pay train fare,’ says BJP

Singh has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct government institutes in Chandigarh and Punjab “to augment viral testing capacity of 2,000 daily”.

Also read: In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains

“Have written to request PM @NarendraModi Ji to direct Govt of India institutes in Chandigarh & Punjab i.e. PGI & IMTECH-CSIR Chandigarh, IISER Mohali, NIPER Mohali, NABI Mohali, and Central University Bathinda to augment viral testing capacity of 2,000 daily,” his tweet read.

Over 500 migrant workers stranded in West Bengal due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown reached Bharatpur in Rajasthan in 17 buses on Monday morning, said an official.

On Friday, the Centre gave in to pressure from state governments which had been demanding special trains to take the stranded workers home. The ministry rolled out the special trains on Friday and operated the first train between Telangana and Jharkhand.

Normally, it said in the guidelines, the trains will be run for distances more than 500 km and will not stop at any station before the destination. Each train with full-length composition with social distancing (not counting the middle berths) can carry about 1,200 passengers.

The government has mandated that migrant workers returning home should be placed under home quarantine to protect the local population from the spread of coronavirus.

tags
top news
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper