e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine: Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022, says WHO

Covid-19 vaccine: Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022, says WHO

“People tend to think that on the first of January or the first of April, I’m going to get the vaccine, and then things will be back to normal.It’s not going to work like that,” Swaminathan said.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the first Covid-19 vaccine will be available in limited quantities.
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the first Covid-19 vaccine will be available in limited quantities.(REUTERS)
         

The wait for Covid-19 vaccine may get longer for young population who are in sound health, World Health Organization’s chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said at a social media event of WHO. “Most people agree, it’s starting with health care workers, and front-line workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on,” Swaminathan said.

“There will be a lot of guidance coming out, but I think an average person, a healthy young person might have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine,” she added.

Also Read: Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine

The question as to which demography will be given priority after an effective vaccine gets approved is as debatable as when the wait for a vaccine will finally end.

Addressing both the questions, the chief scientist of WHO said by 2021, there will be at least one safe and effective vaccine. But it will be available in “limited quantities” and hence vulnerable people will be prioritised.

“People tend to think that on the first of January or the first of April, I’m going to get the vaccine, and then things will be back to normal.It’s not going to work like that,” Swaminathan said.

Countries like China and Russia which have been administering its population with vaccine shots are also following vaccine prioritisation pattern. Reports said China vaccinated its army in July and is now immunising government officials, store staff apart from health care professionals. It is also mulling vaccinating students who are headed abroad for studies. Russia prioritised journalists in vaccination apart from frontline health workers.

In India, a high-level committee will chart out the prioritisation process. “Prioritisation of groups to be vaccinated shall be based on key considerations like occupational hazards, risk of exposure to the infection, overall health etc.,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has recently said. The states have been asked to submit lists of priority population groups that need to receive vaccine first -- doctors, nurses, sanitation staff, ASHA workers, surveillance officers etc. of both private and government sectors.

tags
top news
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In