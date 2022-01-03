Covid cases double in Tamil Nadu in a week

In a week’s time Covid-19 cases have doubled in Tamil Nadu from the range of 600 new daily cases to 1594 new cases on January 1 which authorities link to the rapid transmission due to Omicron variant. There are 118 cases of the variant so far including the highest of 92 in Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chennai and adjoining district of Chengalpattu are reporting the highest Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The two districts on January 2 reported 776 and 146 cases, respectively which is a rise from 171 and 48 that it registered a week ago on December 26. Daily testing during both periods has been in the same range of more than a lakh.

Since patients with Omicron only have a mild form of the disease, health minister M Subramanian said they’re likely to monitor people from home as cases are expected to go with the Pongal festival coming up in mid-January.

The state is focusing primarily on vaccinating the population as part of its prevention measures. It held its 17th Mega Vaccination Camp in 50,000 camps across the state on Sunday. More than 14-lakh people got inoculated in a day at these camps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference at a camp in Chennai, Subramanian said those infected with the Omicron variant mostly test negative after three days, and the state is repeating a test on the fifth day and only then discharging them. “It is not severe like the Delta variant where a majority required hospitalisation and oxygen support. Most patients are asymptomatic,” the minister said.

Tamil Nadu will begin vaccination for children aged above 15 from Monday onwards. Chief minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the drive in Chennai on Monday, Subramnaian said, adding that 26 lakh school children in Tamil Nadu have been identified.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said 96 lakh individuals are due to receive the second dose of vaccination while 70 lakh people are yet to receive the first dose in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health department and Greater Chennai Corporation held a meeting on Sunday to discuss re-opening more Covid care centers and imposing more enforcement.

The officials have decided to bring back infrastructure which was in place during the second wave driven by the Delta variant. The city will now bring back screening centres where patients will be triaged, 20 car ambulances for positive patients will be readied. Covid-19 control room will be re-opened at the city corporation which was functioning during the second wave.

“People have dropped their guard so civic and police officials will together enforce 100% mask compliance in the city,” Subramanian said. Chennai’s corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body has collected ₹105 crore as fines from people who violated Covid-19 norms in public. About 5-lakh people are yet to be vaccinated in Chennai, he said, urging people to get vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the eve of the new year, Tamil Nadu came up with more restrictions in view of the rising cases such as going back to 50% capacity in theatres, restaurants and fitness centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON