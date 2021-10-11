Covid-19 cases rise slightly in Mumbai, deaths under control

While Maharashtra as a whole has been witnessing a steady drop in the daily Covid-19 caseload, infections in Mumbai have seen a slight rise with the metropolis recording 445 new cases on Sunday, taking this month’s tally to 4,733, which means an average of 473 infections per day. There were six Covid related deaths in the city on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities in the past 10 days to 48.

Experts attribute the slight rise in cases in Mumbai to the reopening of activities including local trains, schools, commercial establishments and also increasing volume of passengers in trains.

Since last week, active Covid cases in Mumbai have overtaken Thane, which earlier had the second highest number of active Covid cases in the state after Pune.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said although cases have gone up slightly in Mumbai, deaths are under control.

“Covid-19 cases have risen slightly in Mumbai, but their intensity has been very less due to vaccination,” said Dr Awate.

“We have also been able to bring down the number of Covid deaths significantly,” he added.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said this is normal phenomenon in any pandemic. “Any pandemic will have a plateau phase and there will be minor fluctuations in numbers for some weeks before it settles down completely. This is still the second wave going on and citizens need to take precautions,” said Dr Mandot.

