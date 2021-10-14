Covid curfew extended in Andhra with more relaxations

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the Covid-19 curfew till October 31, but limited it to only five hours from 12 midnight.

Accordingly, the curfew will now be in force from 12 midnight to 5 AM only. So far the curfew hours were 11 PM to 6 AM.

The government also eased restrictions on public gatherings, including marriages, permitting a maximum of 250 persons. Previously only 100 persons were permitted in such gatherings.

Cinema halls too can now run to full capacity as the government has dispensed with the alternate seating arrangements, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

Following Covid Appropriate Behaviour was still mandatory, he said in the order.

The government eased the restrictions following reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Andhra Pradesh reported 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, 826 recoveries and eight deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

The latest bulletin said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state reduced to 6,615.

The cumulative positives so far registered were 20,58,582, recoveries 20,37,691 and toll 14,276.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 97 fresh cases, East Godavari 88, Guntur 84 and Krishna 71. The remaining nine districts added less than 40 new cases each.

Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two more Covid-19 deaths each and Chittoor and East Godavari one each in a day.