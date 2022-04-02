Covid: Haryana joins list of states with no-mask mandate as cases dip in India

The government of Haryana on Saturday withdrew the mandatory mask rule with immediate effect in the wake of a significant fall in Covid-19 cases. The government, however, urged citizens to continue following pandemic-appropriate behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a notice shared by the Haryana health department, the government said that ‘no penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing a mask in public/workplaces.' Earlier, the government used to impose a penalty of ₹500 on violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not wearing the mask in public became a punishable offence in most states after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country. With a crisis easing over the past few months, several states have now lifted a number of restrictions, including the mandatory mask rule, even as experts warned of not lowering the guard as the pandemic is yet to get over completely.

Here’s a list of states where masks are not mandatory in public places

- Maharashtra - The mandatory mask rule will no longer be mandatory from Sunday.

- The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had also announced its decision that there will be no fine for not wearing a mask.

- Telangana has rolled back its mask mandate.

- The West Bengal government has lifted all restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, but the mask mandate is yet to be rolled back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cases below 1,500-mark for seven straight days

India recorded 1,260 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, five per cent lower than the previous day’s tally at 1,335, as the country continued to see a fall in daily infections. In the last 24 hours, 83 deaths linked to Covid were recorded as India's overall deaths - since the start of the pandemic - increased to 5,21,264, the latest data by the health ministry showed.

Omicron BA.2 varinant-led global surge continues

The BA.2 variant of the more infectious Omicron is believed to be spreading fast in some parts of Europe and China. France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom registered a sharp rise in Covid cases in the previous month. In Asia, Shanghai is still battling the Omicron-driven surge as China imposes tighter restrictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}