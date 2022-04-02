India daily Covid tally: 1,260 new cases, 83 deaths. Details here

India recorded 1,260 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, 5 per cent lower than the previous day (1,335), as the country continues too see a fall in daily infections. In the last 24 hours, 83 deaths linked to Covid were recorded as India's overall deaths - since the start of the pandemic - increased to 5,21,264, the latest data by the health ministry showed.

On the vaccination front, India's coverage crossed 184.49 crore doses, more than 16 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7pm Friday. In the 12-14 age group, nearly 2 crore vaccine doses have been given so far. The vaccination for the group began in March.

India has successfully been able to bend its Covid curve after seeing a worrying spike in mid-January when the daily tally of infections passed the 3-lakh mark, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In the last few days, not more than 1,500 cases have been reported daily. Many states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have also done away with the mandatory requirement of wearing masks in public, making them optional.

But Covid cases have been on a rise in China and some European countries, sparking concerns over a fourth wave in India. The country took a devastating hit during the second wave which nearly led to the collapse of the health infrastructure in the country. However, in March, eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John had said he is “fairly confident" that no fourth wave will occur in the country unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently comes up.

John, the former director of the Indian Council for Medical Research’s Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, said it can be confidently concluded that the third wave has ended and the country has entered an endemic phase once again. “I say (entered endemic phase) since my own definition of an endemic state is ‘low and steady daily numbers, with only minor fluctuations, if any, for at least four weeks’. My personal expectation, hence opinion, is that we will be in the endemic phase for more than four weeks. All states in India show the same trend, giving me this confidence," he told news agency PTI.

Last month, the government told states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities. It had, however, advised continuing to follow guidelines on Covid-19-appropriate behaviours, including wearing of face masks.