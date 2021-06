Covid in India: 100 million doses of J&J vaccine likely to be procured from EU

About 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are likely to be procured from the European Union (EU) and administered in India by an NGO, the Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI), people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

“There is allocation of the J&J vaccine in the EU from where it will be given to developing countries. We as an NGO are representing a vast majority of hospitals and have given a letter of intent to have 100 million doses for India. It is currently being processed,” Dr Girdhar Gyani, AHPI director general said.

He said the AHPI has also approached the manufacturer directly and is waiting to see how that will materialise.

As the Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, while others in the Indian market require two doses, it is eagerly awaited. Experts believe it will be cost-effective and will be especially beneficial for the rural population.

“J&J being a single-shot vaccine has tremendous value for a country like India. There is so much hesitancy prevailing and it would be easier to convince people to go for vaccination if it were just one dose. It is also difficult for the rural population and those Below the Poverty Line have to keep track and get their second dose,” Dr Gyani said.

India is currently administering Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, produced locally by Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield, and Covaxin which is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Russia’s Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use in the country.

The vaccine is likely to cost ₹450 to 550 per dose, if procured through the EU route, he said. “We have data from 750 hospitals that want the vaccine. They wanted 6 million doses. We have not asked for any specific brand. Once we get the confirmation we shall again take a revised estimate from hospitals. In any case, we are targeting tier-II/III cities where vaccines have not reached,” he said.

Dr Gyani also pointed out that trials may not be required for the vaccine in India.

“According to our understanding of the policy, if a vaccine is approved by other developed countries, it will get approval in India. Of course, formal process of approval will be required but trials may not be needed as clarified in the case of Pfizer,” he said.