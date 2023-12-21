Covid India cases LIVE updates: 594 fresh infections reported amid JN.1 worry
Covid India cases LIVE updates: The announcement about the increasing numbers of the new sub-variant came as the Health Ministry reported a spike in cases.
India has confirmed 21 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant, sparking both attention and concern across the nation. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasizes that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. While the Union Health Ministry emphasizes the need for caution, experts are quick to allay fears, underlining the effectiveness of existing treatments and the mild nature of the infection.
As many as 19 cases of JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.
- Dec 21, 2023 01:08 PM IST
300 fresh Covid-cases, three deaths in Kerala
Kerala reported 300 new active cases of Covid-19 and 3 deaths on December 20, as per the ministry of health and family welfare.Dec 21, 2023 12:34 PM IST
594 fresh Covid cases in India
India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.
