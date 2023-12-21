close_game
News / India News / Covid India cases LIVE updates: 594 fresh infections reported amid JN.1 worry
Live

Covid India cases LIVE updates: 594 fresh infections reported amid JN.1 worry

Dec 21, 2023 01:08 PM IST
Covid India cases LIVE updates: The announcement about the increasing numbers of the new sub-variant came as the Health Ministry reported a spike in cases.

India has confirmed 21 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant, sparking both attention and concern across the nation. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasizes that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. While the Union Health Ministry emphasizes the need for caution, experts are quick to allay fears, underlining the effectiveness of existing treatments and the mild nature of the infection.

A teacher of Gurukul School of Arts makes a painting to spread awareness on taking precaution after the recent detection of Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A teacher of Gurukul School of Arts makes a painting to spread awareness on taking precaution after the recent detection of Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As many as 19 cases of JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

Follow our live blog for real-time updates, expert opinions, and insights into the unfolding situation surrounding the JN.1 Covid variant in India. Stay informed, stay vigilant.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    300 fresh Covid-cases, three deaths in Kerala

    Kerala reported 300 new active cases of Covid-19 and 3 deaths on December 20, as per the ministry of health and family welfare.

  • Dec 21, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    594 fresh Covid cases in India

    India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

