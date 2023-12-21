Covid India cases LIVE updates: 594 fresh infections reported amid JN.1 worry

India has confirmed 21 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant, sparking both attention and concern across the nation. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasizes that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. While the Union Health Ministry emphasizes the need for caution, experts are quick to allay fears, underlining the effectiveness of existing treatments and the mild nature of the infection. A teacher of Gurukul School of Arts makes a painting to spread awareness on taking precaution after the recent detection of Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As many as 19 cases of JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

