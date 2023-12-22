Covid India cases Live Updates: India records 640 fresh infections
Covid India cases Live Updates: India reported 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today of which 265 were from Kerala.
Covid India cases Live Updates: Kerala logged 265 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours, as per data from the Union health ministry's website on Friday.
Among the 328 new infections nationwide till 8 am today, Kerala accounted for 265, elevating the state's active cases to 2,606, as outlined on the website. State health minister Veena George assured residents earlier this week that despite the surge in cases, Kerala's healthcare facilities are well-equipped to handle the situation.
India saw 594 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the active case count from 2,311 to 2,669, according to Union health ministry statistics.
In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, a Noida resident tested positive for COVID-19, marking the region's first case in several months.
Following the detection of the new Corona variant in various states, including Kerala, heightened measures have been implemented at Doon Medical College's Government Hospital in Uttarakhand, strengthening isolation wards and other arrangements.
Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, addressed concerns about the new JN.1 Covid-19 variant, stating that there's no immediate need for alarm as it's categorized as a variant of interest and not of major concern.
Recently classified by the WHO as a variant of interest separate from its BA.2.86 lineage, JN.1's overall risk remains low based on existing evidence, as emphasised by the global health body.
- Dec 22, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Covid India cases Live Updates: Delhi govt to send Covid samples for RT-PCR test
Covid India cases Live Updates: The Delhi health department has instructed officials to send a sufficient quantity of Covid samples for RT-PCR testing due to a rise in coronavirus cases, PTI reported citing officials on Thursday.
Additionally, they have directed authorities to perform genome sequencing on RT-PCR samples that test positive for Covid.
Officials stated that a meeting led by the Delhi Health Minister was held to assess the readiness of healthcare facilities in addressing ILI/SARI (influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections) on Wednesday.
"Adequate number of Covid samples are to be sent for RT-PCR testing, as per guidelines. Genome sequencing of positive RT-PCR samples is to be performed, as per guidelines. And, measures are to be taken for raising community awareness for avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, and wearing masks in crowded and close settings and in hospital premises," an official said.Dec 22, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Covid India cases Live Updates: India records 640 fresh infections
Covid India cases Live Updates: On Friday, India reported 640 new COVID-19 cases, causing the active case count to rise from 2,669 to 2,997, as per data released by the Union health ministry.
The nation's total COVID-19 cases have reached 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212). With one additional fatality reported in Kerala, the death toll has reached 5,33,328, according to the 8 am update.
Recoveries from the illness have increased to 4,44,70,887, contributing to a national recovery rate of 98.81%, as indicated by the health ministry's website.Dec 22, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Covid India cases Live Updates: Noida reports first Covid case in months as man tests positive
Covid India cases Live Updates: A resident of Noida has tested positive for Covid, marking the first case in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar after a prolonged period, PTI reported citing officials. The 54-year-old man, resides in Noida but commutes to a multinational company in Gurugram. Dr. Amit Kumar, the District Surveillance Officer and a healthcare expert, mentioned that the patient recently traveled to Nepal and subsequently resumed work at his Gurugram office upon returning.
"The patient is asymptomatic and went for the COVID-19 test on his own," Kumar said, adding that this is the only confirmed case in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far.
