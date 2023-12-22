Covid India cases Live Updates: India records 640 fresh infections

Covid India cases Live Updates: Kerala logged 265 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours, as per data from the Union health ministry's website on Friday. India saw 594 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the active case count from 2,311 to 2,669, according to Union health ministry statistics.

Among the 328 new infections nationwide till 8 am today, Kerala accounted for 265, elevating the state's active cases to 2,606, as outlined on the website. State health minister Veena George assured residents earlier this week that despite the surge in cases, Kerala's healthcare facilities are well-equipped to handle the situation.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, a Noida resident tested positive for COVID-19, marking the region's first case in several months.

Following the detection of the new Corona variant in various states, including Kerala, heightened measures have been implemented at Doon Medical College's Government Hospital in Uttarakhand, strengthening isolation wards and other arrangements.

Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist, addressed concerns about the new JN.1 Covid-19 variant, stating that there's no immediate need for alarm as it's categorized as a variant of interest and not of major concern.

Recently classified by the WHO as a variant of interest separate from its BA.2.86 lineage, JN.1's overall risk remains low based on existing evidence, as emphasised by the global health body.