Covid is neither first nor last health disaster we’ll experience

We have entered yet another Covid-19 year, worse than we imagined. Clearly, home will be the workplace of the future. Work-from-home has been the reality of millions of home-based workers, but now, as the middle class faces this reality, let’s amplify the need for greener, safer housing.

Covid-19 is neither the first nor the last health disaster we will experience. Climate change will present Indians with heat stress and freak weather events. More of us will have to stay home for reasons beyond our control. How should housing adapt to that?

In slums, where about 40% of the urban poor live, we need isolation facilities because it’s impossible at home. Community centres, currently in pathetic state where they exist, are essential for people to take shelter, meet and children to study.Alternative cooling, whether solar powered or an architectural innovation, will become lifelines. Villages must similarly reorganise and adapt, using local knowledge. Growing some food at least is essential for a sliver of food security.

Housing for the haves must follow similar concepts but community spaces are even more important to counter modern isolation. All spaces must collectively accommodate local sewage treatment, waste and even off-grid electricity.

Future crises may paralyse city infrastructure. Decentralization of some pollution control can reduce the risks to our health.

There is no place for NIMBY going ahead. The time to show off the very limited green LEED ratings is over. Let’s build and retrofit in a way that is genuinely green for our uncertain future.

The author is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group