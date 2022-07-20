Covid: PM pens letter of appreciation for vaccinators over India’s big milestone

PM Modi pens letter of appreciation for vaccinators as India achieves big milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote to all vaccinators appreciating their efforts as India administered 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to people aged 12 years and above — a landmark that has been achieved in around 18 months since the start of national anti-coronavirus immunisation programme.

Through the personalised letter, the prime minister congratulated every vaccinator and said that their contribution helped India again in creating history. Vaccinators, healthcare workers, support staff, and frontline workers have played a crucial role in protecting the people of the country, he said.

“Saving lives is crucial, especially during a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Our vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a critical role in protecting Indians,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in the letter.

He said that the milestone is a testimony of the dedication to duty of the citizens when it is most necessary.

From the coldest mountains to the hottest deserts, from faraway villages to dense forests, the Covid-19 vaccination programme has left none behind and showed that ‘New India’ excels in last-mile delivery, the PM said in the letter.

“The scale and speed that India imparted to the world’s largest vaccination programme have been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people like you. On this historic occasion, I applaud your contribution to India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and appreciate you for being at the forefront of such a crucial, life-saving mission. The achievement of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of the democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of our nation. The story of India’s courage to deliver during a crisis will be cherished by generations to come. My best wishes to you and your family! Jai Hind!” Modi said.

Vaccinators can log in to the CoWIN portal and view the prime minister’s letter in Hindu and English, an official said. The letter can also be downloaded from the link provided and shared on social media platforms from the CoWIN app itself.

According to data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, at least 98% of India’s adult population have received a minimum of one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and about 90% have been fully vaccinated against the viral disease.

Nearly 82% of adolescents aged 15-18 have been vaccinated with the first dose since immunisation for this age group began on January 3; around 68% have been administered both the doses.

In the 12-14 age group, around 81% have taken the first dose, while about 56% are fully vaccinated.