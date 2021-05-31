Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: Shipment from Ukraine carrying 184 oxygen concentrators arrives in India

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, thanked Ukraine for the gesture. "Thank Ukraine for first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," he tweeted.
Posted by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:21 AM IST
India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.(ANI Twitter)

An aircraft carrying the first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators arrived from Ukraine to India on Monday, as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank Ukraine for first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.

India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 46 days with 1,65,553 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,460 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection taking the total Covid-related death toll to 3,25,972.

The cumulative number of the Covid-19 cases has increased to 2,78,94,800, with a daily positivity rate stands at 8.02 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the sixth consecutive day.

