Covid spike due to rapid spread of mutant variants: Kerala CM

In its biggest single-day spike ever since the outbreak began, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 32,819 coronavirus cases with a test positivity rate of 23.34 per cent, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state also reported 32 deaths, taking the overall toll to 5,170.

Addressing newsmen in the state capital, the chief minister attributed the surge to the rapid spread of mutant variants and urged citizens not to lower their guard against the infection at this critical juncture.

“In the last two weeks, there has been a 250 per cent hike in cases. Mutant variants of the virus are triggering such a spread. All hospitals have been asked to increase beds and ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen. The situation remains critical,” Vijayan said, adding that studies confirmed the intense spread of variants in the state.

The chief minister added that risk assessment studies of three variants (UK, South African and double mutants) revealed that these strains carried multiplying effects andcan increase the death rate in proportion to the mounting infection rate.

Medical experts believe that the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the UK, is 45% to 90% more contagious than the original virus and that the state will have to observe utmost caution as this variant was detected in 40% of the samples tested

“True, the situation is really serious. But still, people can contain the surge by observing basic precautions like double masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene,” public health expert Dr T S Aneesh said, adding that going by the present surge, cases may drastically increase inthe next two weeks.

Echoing similar sentiments, several experts said the next two weeks were critical for the state.

According to data released by the state health ministry, as many as 141,199 tests were conducted out of which 32,819 tested positive on Tuesday.

The active caseload is nearing the 250,000 mark. Among those infected on Tuesday were 96 health workers.

Kozhikode (north Kerala) topped the list (daily cases) with 5,025 cases followed by Ernakulam district with 4,270 cases on Tuesday.

The only silver lining is the state’s fatality rate which is still the lowest in the country, below 0.4 per cent.

