Covid spike: Telangana, Andhra on high alert

Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh and Telangana health department officials have sounded a high alert in view of the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases and urged all citizens to comply with virus-related guidelines.

According to an official bulletin released by the Telangana state medical and health department on Wednesday, as many as 2,157 fresh cases and eight fatalities were reported on Tuesday. The overall caseload in the state which stood at 6,159 on April 1 rose to 25,459 by Tuesday night - a sharp increase by 19,300 cases in less than two weeks.

The sudden spurt has prompted authorities to warn citizens against a “Maharashtra-like situation” where the government on Tuesday imposed a two-week curfew to curb the rising cases.

“The infection is spreading at an alarming rate and if this trend continues, Telangana might have to face a Maharashtra-like situation in a few weeks. At present, we are managing to accommodate all patients in government and private hospitals but if we don’t take precautions, we may not be able to provide bed facilities in the coming days,” director of medical and health G Srinivasa Rao said.

Rao reiterated the need to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid visiting public places until absolutely necessary. He also suggested people wear masks even while at home.

State minister for health Eatala Rajender, who held a teleconference with department officials and doctors, said nearly 14,000 beds were available in government and private hospitals. He appealed to private hospitals not to refuse beds to patients who were in need.

The highest number of 361 Covid cases in the state was reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits while 241 cases were registered in the neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Besides these, 206 cases were reported from Rangareddy.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of cases breached the 4,000 mark in the last two days, the highest daily tally in six months. On Wednesday, as many as 4,157 people tested positive for the virus while 18 deaths were reported from different parts of the state. The highest Covid fataliites reported since October 27 last year.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 28,383 on Wednesday as against 8,142 on April 1. “There has been no laxity in conducting testing, as there are strict instructions from chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to step up testing, tracing and treatment. All the primary health centres and private hospitals are regularly conducting tests as per the protocol. There is no scarcity of beds in the hospitals also,” state health department spokesman M Ramana Murthy said.