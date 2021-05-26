Covid spreads mainly through 'airborne route', says Centre's revised protocol

The Union health ministry, in its latest clinical management protocol for Covid-19, has said the majority of the transmission is believed to occur "predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks". This marks a change from last year's clinical management protocol, published in June 202, in which the ministry said that the infection spreads through close contact, "mainly through respiratory droplets that are released when the infected person coughs, sneezes and talks."

A guideline recently issued by the office of the principal scientific adviser to the government has also mentioned that infected aerosols can be carried in the air up to 10 meters.

Aerosols from Covid-19 infected person can travel in air upto 10 metres: Govt

"Current evidence suggests that the virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, typically within 1 metre (short-range). A person can be infected when aerosols or droplets containing the virus are inhaled or come directly into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus can also spread in poorly ventilated and/or crowded indoor settings, where people tend to spend longer periods of time in physical proximity. This is because aerosols remain suspended in the air or may travel farther than 1 metre (long-range)," the revised protocol said, attributing the findings to the World Health Organization.

Here are some other changes incorporated in the latest protocol:

Ivermectin: For patients with mild cases, tablet Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) has been recommended for 3 to 5 days (avoid in pregnant and lactating women). This was not included in the last year's protocol.

Steroids: The new protocol mentions that systemic oral steroids not indicated in mild disease. If symptoms persist beyond 7 days (persistent fever, worsening cough etc.) consult the treating doctor for treatment with low dose oral steroids.

Plasma therapy dropped: As announced earlier, the ministry has dropped convalescent plasma therapy from its list of investigational therapies, which was there in the earlier protocol.