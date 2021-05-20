Home / India News / Aerosols from Covid-19 infected person can travel in air upto 10 metres: Govt
Stopping the transmission of the Covid-19 virus from a person to another person will decrease the infection rate of the disease to a level where it can eventually die, according to the government.(AFP)
Aerosols from Covid-19 infected person can travel in air upto 10 metres: Govt

The "easy to follow guidelines" highlight the role of masks, social distancing, sanitation and ventilation in the country's fight against Covid-19.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST

The government on Thursday issued a set of guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the country reels under the second wave of the pandemic. The "easy to follow guidelines" highlight the role of masks, social distancing, sanitation and ventilation in the country's fight against Covid-19, according to a release issued by the office of the principal scientific adviser to the government.

Highlighting how well-ventilated spaces can reduce the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other, the guidelines say, "Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional air flow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission."

It is important to remember that those with no symptoms could also spread the virus, the guidelines said. Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols are the primary mode of transmission of the virus from an infected person, it added. It is important that everyone continues to wear double masks as these droplets are transmitted while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing, sneezing etc.

"Droplets fall within 2 meters from an infected person and aerosols can be carried in the air up to 10 meters," the government said.




