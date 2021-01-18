IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid vaccination drive to continue as per priority: UP CM Adityanath
india news

Covid vaccination drive to continue as per priority: UP CM Adityanath

Though the state has witnessed a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, utmost alertness should be maintained, he said
By Pankaj Jaiswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:40 AM IST
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 16. (PTI)

A day after the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the vaccination drive should continue as per the sequence of priority and central government guidelines.

“There must not be any deviation in the sequence of priority of the vaccination drive. The state on Saturday gave vaccine doses to 22,643 persons,” Adityanath said according to a government statement.

Adityanath had earlier said that everyone must wait for their turn and no one should plan to jump the queue.

Also Read: In India, the story of Covid-19 vaccines

The chief minister was speaking at the Covid-19 review meeting here.

He reviewed Saturday’s vaccination drive and told officials to “organise and execute the vaccination work well.”

“Though the state has witnessed a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, utmost alertness should be maintained. Continue sensitising people about Covid-19 using all possible means. All Covid-19 hospitals must be well equipped with medicines, equipment, and medical oxygen,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.