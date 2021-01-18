Covid vaccination drive to continue as per priority: UP CM Adityanath

A day after the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the vaccination drive should continue as per the sequence of priority and central government guidelines.

“There must not be any deviation in the sequence of priority of the vaccination drive. The state on Saturday gave vaccine doses to 22,643 persons,” Adityanath said according to a government statement.

Adityanath had earlier said that everyone must wait for their turn and no one should plan to jump the queue.

The chief minister was speaking at the Covid-19 review meeting here.

He reviewed Saturday’s vaccination drive and told officials to “organise and execute the vaccination work well.”

“Though the state has witnessed a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, utmost alertness should be maintained. Continue sensitising people about Covid-19 using all possible means. All Covid-19 hospitals must be well equipped with medicines, equipment, and medical oxygen,” he said.