Covid vaccine drive falls behind in Karnataka rural areas: Data

Even as the Karnataka government on Thursday said that it had administered 12,04,402 vaccine doses on the first day of its ‘lasika utsava’ or vaccination festival, which kicked-off from Wednesday, exceeding its own earlier set targets, data from CoWin app shows that most of Karnataka’s targets have been fueled by the largest cities in the state, leaving rural areas far behind.

“Thanks to the voluntary participation of citizens and effective work of all the staff of the health department, we could administer 12,04,402 doses, out of which 1,85,488 doses were administered in BBMP limits. Belagavi stood first with 99,973 doses,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Thursday.

However, a closer look at the data reveals that most of the shots as well as the highest coverage has been in the five largest cities of the state, leaving behind smaller districts with very poor coverage in comparison.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area has so far administered nearly 10 million doses as against the coffee growing region of Kodagu, about 225 kms from India’s IT capital, which has so far managed just under 405,000, data from CoWin shows.

Kodagu is one of two districts in the state where restrictions which were imposed over two months ago remain in force due to the high positivity rate in the region allegedly due to its proximity with Kerala.

Locals have complained about the frequently sighted “no stock” boards on the health centres in Kodagu, forcing many to remain indoors.

The situation is similar in districts like Bidar, Yadgir, Gadag and Chamarajanagar where, officials said, vaccine hesitancy has been on the rise.

The district administration of Chamarajanagar was forced to retract its ‘no-vaccine, no- ration’ policy order on Wednesday after a huge public outcry.

However, places like Bengaluru, whioch falls under BBMP, has continued with its inoculation drive with paid vaccination, administered by private hospitals, accounting for more than half of the city’s total.

“BBMP is intensifying the vaccination drive to ensure every eligible adult in the city is protected against Covid-19,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP said in a post on Twitter.

He said that Bengaluru can easily administer over 100,000 vaccines per day and that on Wednesday it had administered 185,000 doses.

The BBMP is now planning to extend the timings of some of its health centres till 9 pm or over 12 hours as against six to eight hours in other rural districts of the state, depending on availability of stock.

Gupta on Thursday said that the BBMP is willing to even go door-to-door with vaccines but guidelines prevent them from doing so. He also said that the BBMP will set up vaccination camps close to slums and other high-density localities. In rural areas, most people are expected to travel long distances to visit public health centres which does not guarantee the vaccine.