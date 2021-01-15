IND USA
Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

As many as 100 healthcare workers will be inoculated at each of these 10 centres, an official said.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
While four centres have been earmarked for Aurangabad rural in Vaijapur, Paithan and Sillod talukas, six are in Aurangabad city, including the Government Medical College, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.(Reuters File Photo)

The administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is all set for the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which will take place at 10 centres in the region on January 16, a health official said on Friday.

As many as 100 healthcare workers will be inoculated at each of these 10 centres, the official said.

While four centres have been earmarked for Aurangabad rural in Vaijapur, Paithan and Sillod talukas, six are in Aurangabad city, including the Government Medical College, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.

"As many as 100 healthcare workers will be inoculated at each centre from Saturday onwards," he said.

As on Thursday, Aurangabad's Covid-19 tally stood at 46,398, including 44,823 recoveries and 1,222 casualties.

The district currently has 353 active cases.

