Covid-19: 1,116 new cases, 8 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,116 new cases of Covid-19 and 8 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,964,083 and death toll to 37,537, the health department said.

The day also saw 970 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,910,626.

Of 1,116 new cases reported on Wednesday, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 265 discharges and 5 deaths.

Total number of active cases is at 15,892.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.71 per cent.

Of 8 deaths reported on Wednesday, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru and Udupi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 462, Dakshina Kannada 102, Udupi 89, Hassan 81, Mysuru 76, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,242,332, followed by Mysuru 177,016 and Tumakuru 119,776.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,218,938, followed by Mysuru 174,122 and Tumakuru 118,012.

Cumulatively a total of 456,89,893 samples have been tested of which 1,70,306 were tested on Wednesday alone.