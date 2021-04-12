Covid-19: 10 worst-affected cities in India

As India is witnessing a virulent second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several cities are bearing the brunt of it and recording a soaring number of Covid-19 cases every day. Many cities have started to run out of essential drugs like Remdesivir while governments try to bring the surge under control by imposing stricter restrictions.

India set another record on Monday by reporting more than 168,000 new cases of Covid-19, taking the nation-wide tally to 13,527,717.

Here are the 10 worst-affected cities currently reeling under the second wave:

Mumbai: India's financial capital has been recording a continuous spike in its daily tally of Covid-19 cases. Mumbai reported 6905 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a slight dip from the 9986 recorded on Sunday, due to a reduction in the number of tests conducted, taking the city-wide tally to 520,498. To tackle the rising number of cases the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday nodal officers will be appointed to oversee the functioning of 24 ward war rooms and jumbo field hospitals, which will come up soon. The Maharashtra government has imposed a weekend lockdown and other strict restrictions throughout the week to help bring the surge under control. It is also mulling a lockdown.

Delhi: Delhi on Monday recorded 11,491 new cases of Covid-19 and 72 fatalities. There are currently 6175 containment zones in the national capital. A total of 17,093 people are currently under home isolation in Delhi. The Delhi government is scheduled to start a blood collection drive from Monday for a fresh seropositivity survey. The last one, which was conducted between January 11 and 21, found just over 56% of Delhi residents had been exposed to the virus.

Bengaluru: The capital city of Karnataka has been recording upwards of 5000 cases every day. On Monday, Bengaluru recorded 6387 new cases, contributing the most number of positive cases to the state's tally of 9579. The city which is credited with possessing the best health infrastructure in the state has started to witness a shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients, and 1 individual allegedly perished after not being able to secure a bed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Chief minister BS Yediyurappa enforced a state-wide night curfew in some districts, including Bengaluru Urban, to help bring the surge under control.

Pune: The city in Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge of Covid-19 cases. Pune district recorded 12,377 cases on Sunday of which 6679 were reported from the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation, and 2409 fresh cases were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad area, reported PTI. The district has also started to run out of Remdesivir, a life-saving drug used in the treatment of Covid-19. Hospitals and nursing homes have started to ask helpless kins of patients to procure Remdesivir injections due to the shortage, ANI reported on Monday.

Lucknow: The capital city of Uttar Pradesh reported 3892 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. A night curfew has been imposed in the area under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation amongst other districts by the Yogi Adityanath government. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav urged the UP government to make the Lucknow Cancer Institute available for treating Covid-19 patients to tackle the rising number of cases in the state.

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad city registered 1504 new Covid-19 cases and 20 fatalities on Sunday. Gujarat High Court rapped the state government for not ramping up testing facilities, stating that an RT-PCR test result takes three days time. "You did not upscale the testing facilities when you had time," the court said while taking suo-motu cognisance of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Kolkata: Kolkata reported 1109 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, adding the most number of cases to West Bengal's tally of 4398 cases. The vaccination drive in the city has encountered a major roadblock as the state has begun to run out of vaccines, reported news agency PTI on April 11.

Surat: Surat recorded 1087 cases on Sunday, lagging behind Ahmedabad. Night curfew has been imposed in the city and in the rural parts of Surat district from 8pm to 6am every day. The Vijay Rupani-led government told reporters on Sunday that 25,000 vials of Remdesivir have been purchased for Surat as the city has been witnessing a shortage of the anti-viral drug.

Jaipur: The capital city reported the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan by recording 961 cases on Monday. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to follow Covid-19 preventative appropriate behaviour as cases reach an all-time high in the state.

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh city reported 923 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The city was witnessing a shortage of Remdesivir injections with relatives of Covid-19 positive patients forming long queues outside medical shops in the city. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured citizens that the government has started procuring the injections and the shortage is expected to smooth over in the coming days.