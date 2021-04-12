Delhi hits new record high of over 11,000 Covid-19 cases
Delhi reported an all-time high of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a day after more than 11,000 infections and 72 deaths were recorded on Monday, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:03 PM IST
