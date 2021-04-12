IND USA
People flout covid norms amid rise in cases, at Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
People flout covid norms amid rise in cases, at Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Delhi hits new record high of over 11,000 Covid-19 cases

Delhi reported an all-time high of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a day after more than 11,000 infections and 72 deaths were recorded on Monday, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:03 PM IST

