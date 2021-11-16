Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COVID-19: 171 new cases, one death in Karnataka
COVID-19: 171 new cases, one death in Karnataka

Bengaluru Karnataka has reported 171 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,021 and fatalities to 38,146, the health department said on Monday
Nov 16, 2021
Press Trust of India

Bengaluru

With 255 discharges on Monday, total number of recoveries climbed to 29,45,934.

Out of 171 new cases reported on Monday, 118 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 144 discharges, and recorded no deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,912.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.25 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.58 per cent.

The state recorded one death from Mysuru on Monday.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 118, Mysuru 14 and Dakshina Kannada 8, followed by the others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,54,093, followed by Mysuru at 1,79,403 and Tumakuru--1,20,944.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,31,206, followed by Mysuru 1,76,860 and Tumakuru 1,19,689.

Cumulatively a total of 5,21,69,089 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 66,596 were tested on Monday alone.

