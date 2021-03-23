Home / India News / Covid-19 2nd peak: As daily cases rise, what Centre says on lockdown
india news

Covid-19 2nd peak: As daily cases rise, what Centre says on lockdown

In his meeting with state chief ministers, PM Modi stressed on the need of creating micro-containment zones to effectively handle the present Covid-19 situation where cases are again on the rise.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Passengers wait in a queue to give samples for their Covid-19 tests after arriving at a railway station, in Mirzapur.(PTI)

On March 25, 2020, a nationwide lockdown was imposed in India to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection. All movements, including railways, flights, road were prohibited. Only essential services were allowed. As one year of the imposition of the lockdown approaches, several states are imposing local lockdowns, border restrictions to make sure cases are not imported from areas that are particularly reporting a massive outbreak.

However, there will be no national-level lockdown, the Centre has made it clear as the focus is on tracking new infections, not shutting down establishments. In its latest guideline for the month of April, the ministry of home affairs said all activities have been permitted outside containment zones. These activities include movement by passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums; exhibitions, assemblies and congregations, etc. While the SOPs (Standard operating procedure) for each of these activities will have to be followed, there will be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods, the Centre said. By restrictions, it meant separate permission, approval, e-permit, while most states are making Covid-19 tests mandatory for people coming from other states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre reviews progress under National Health Mission

Suspension of international flights extended till April 30

Railways announces initiatives against smoking, carrying inflammable items

Gujarat: Aadhaar requirement for Covid vaccination dropped for some groups

Lockdown ensures containment of the infection for just a specific period of time, but tracking, testing should be the focus at this moment, the Centre has been emphasising, after the process of unlocking began in 2020.

However, lockdown can be resorted to at district/sub-district and city/ward level, with a view to containing the spread of the infection, based on the assessment of the situation, the Centre said.

On being asked about what the Centre is thinking on lockdown given the sudden spurt in infections, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said, "Centre is in constant touch with the states which are reporting a surge in Covid-19 infections. We are hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming days."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP