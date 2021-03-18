Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gujarat, authorities have suspended buses operated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System from Thursday until further notice.

The decision to halt transportation services in the city comes in the backdrop of fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met chief ministers of states and Union territories in this regard and called for "quick and decisive" steps to stop the emerging "second peak" of the infection.

Meanwhile, the state government also imposed night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot between 10pm and 6am from Wednesday.

Gujarat recorded 1,122 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest spike since December last year, taking the infection count to 281,173. According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, 2020, but a surge in cases was seen after February.

With three fresh deaths -- in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara -- the state's toll rose to 4,430, while the recovery count reached 2,71,433, or 96.45 per cent of the caseload, news agency PTI said quoting the official. The state's active caseload is 5,310, of which 61 patients are on ventilator support.

"Surat led with 353 cases on Wednesday, followed by 271 in Ahmedabad, 114 in Vadodara and 112 in Rajkot," he said. Meanwhile, 67,734 people got vaccinated on Wednesday, taking the number of those who got their first and second doses to 22,71,145 and 5,54,662 respectively.

India on Thursday registered 35,871 new cases of the infection as the nationwide resurgence of new infections continued. As many as 11,474,605 people have been infected in the country and 159,216 have lost their lives, according to the data released by the Union health ministry.

(with PTI inputs)

