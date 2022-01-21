Covid-19 alert: Tamil Nadu to continue with complete lockdown on Sundays

Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday announced a complete lockdown on Sundays, starting from January 23. The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise. The lockdown will begin at 10pm on Saturday and remain in place till 5am on Monday.

Only essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown hours, the government announced.

Tamil Nadu had imposed a complete lockdown on every Sunday from January 9 when coronavirus infections in the state started rapidly rising.

Meanwhile, a night curfew from 10pm to 5am remains in place on all days.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 28,561 new cases and 39 deaths, according to the latest health bulletin data.

The state's active tally has touched 1,79,205, while the total cases breached the 30-lakh mark.

The capital city, Chennai, accounted for highest number of fresh cases despite a decline with 7,520 infections, followed by Coimbatore at 3,390 and Chengalpet at 2,196.

