Home / India News / Covid-19: All Delhi schools to reopen from Monday, announces Sisodia
india news

Covid-19: All Delhi schools to reopen from Monday, announces Sisodia

Currently, schools in New Delhi are allowed to conduct in-person classes only for students of Class 9 and above. The new move comes in the wake of falling Covid-19 cases
A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia. All Delhi schools to reopen from November 1, Sisodia announced on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By Abhishek Dey

New Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that schools in the Capital will be allowed to resume in-person attendance for all classes starting on Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to fall in the city and more people are getting vaccinated against the disease.

Currently, schools in New Delhi are allowed to conduct in-person classes only for students of Class 9 and above.

“The government, the officials in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and experts are of the opinion that suspension of in-person classes in schools are tremendously affecting overall growth in children. The authority feels it is now safe to restart schools fully. From November 1, all public and private schools will be allowed to open all classes for in-person attendance,” said Manish Sisodia after attending Wednesday’s meeting of the DDMA.

“However, no parent will be forced to send their children to schools. Online classes will continue. And schools will have to ensure that there is not more than 50% in-person attendance in classes at any given time, in the light of Covid-19 protocols. Almost all staff in the city’s schools have taken at least one dose of the [Covid-19] vaccine by now. We are trying to achieve 100% vaccination in this regard at the earliest,” said Manish Sisodia, who is also New Delhi’s education minister.

