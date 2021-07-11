Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh recommends imposing lockdown in capital Itanagar
india news

Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh recommends imposing lockdown in capital Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh is among the six states where the Centre dispatched team of experts last week for Covid-19 control and containment measures. The positivity rate in Itanagar is above above the safe level of 5%.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:31 AM IST
A woman beneficiary getting a bag of 20 kg rice after getting vaccinated for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh.(HT Photo)

The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended imposing a lockdown in capital Itanagar as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are spiking. The positivity rate in the city has been over 5 per cent for the last few days.

"After recording a test positivity rate over 5 per cent for a few days, we held a meeting with stakeholders for the implementation of lockdown in the district. We have given a recommendation to the state government for a complete lockdown for a week," said Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner Itanagar.

According to state government data, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 478 new Covid-19 cases out of 5,818 tests on Saturday. The Covid positivity rate stands at 8.22 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh is among the six states where the Centre dispatched team of experts last week for Covid-19 control and containment measures.

The decision to send the teams was taken after a high-level meeting conducted by ministry of development of northeast region (DONER). The ministry observed though the overall Covid-19 situation in the northeast is improving, some pockets are still a cause of concern.

As many as 39,563 positivity cases have been reported in the state so far, including 35,634 recoveries and 188 deaths. There are currently 3,741 active cases.

As per the union health ministry, 6,91,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 5,83,283 first doses and 1,08,549.

As much as 72.24 per cent of the state's population has received the first dose, while 13.92 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal pradesh itanagar
TRENDING NEWS

Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch

US restaurant takes employees on Vegas trip as ‘they deserve a break’

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP