Home / India News / Covid-19 cases case among Odisha tribal group rises, 35 infected
india news

Covid-19 cases case among Odisha tribal group rises, 35 infected

According to the officials, 12 members of the Bonda tribe, known for its secluded lifestyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 since the first case was reported on April 26.
By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneshwar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Representative image(HT_PRINT)

With the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across rural areas of Odisha, infections among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), including the Bonda and Dongaria Kondh tribes, have increased to 35 within a fortnight, officials familiar with the development said on Sunday.

According to the officials, 12 members of the Bonda tribe, known for its secluded lifestyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 since the first case was reported on April 26.

Bondas live in highlands, 3,500-feet above sea level, in Malkangiri, the southernmost district of Odisha. There are about 6,000 Bondas in Odisha.

“So far we have tested 61 Bonda tribals and found 12 positive. Four persons have recovered and the remaining 8 are in home isolation. Health conditions of the affected persons are being closely monitored by our rapid response team (RRT) and required medicines are being given. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure that the virus does not spread any further,” said Prafulla Nanda, the chief district medical officer in Malkangiri.

Similarly, 23 members of the Dongria Kondh tribe, another PVTG group, have tested positive for the viral disease in Parasali panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada. Kalyansinghpur block development officer, Kalucharan Nayak, said at least four people have recovered from the disease so far, while the remaining are in home isolation. The 10,000-odd Dongaria Kondhs live in 112 villages on the Niyamgiri mountain plateau on Rayagada-Kalahandi border.

With the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across rural areas of Odisha, infections among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), including the Bonda and Dongaria Kondh tribes, have increased to 35 within a fortnight, officials familiar with the development said on Sunday.

According to the officials, 12 members of the Bonda tribe, known for its secluded lifestyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 since the first case was reported on April 26.

Bondas live in highlands, 3,500-feet above sea level, in Malkangiri, the southernmost district of Odisha. There are about 6,000 Bondas in Odisha.

“So far we have tested 61 Bonda tribals and found 12 positive. Four persons have recovered and the remaining 8 are in home isolation. Health conditions of the affected persons are being closely monitored by our rapid response team (RRT) and required medicines are being given. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure that the virus does not spread any further,” said Prafulla Nanda, the chief district medical officer in Malkangiri.

Similarly, 23 members of the Dongria Kondh tribe, another PVTG group, have tested positive for the viral disease in Parasali panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada. Kalyansinghpur block development officer, Kalucharan Nayak, said at least four people have recovered from the disease so far, while the remaining are in home isolation. The 10,000-odd Dongaria Kondhs live in 112 villages on the Niyamgiri mountain plateau on Rayagada-Kalahandi border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP