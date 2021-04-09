Covid-19 cases in Andhra, Telangana breach 2,000 daily mark with jump in infections

For the first time this year, the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday, with both the Telugu states reporting a 100 per cent jump in the infections over a period of one week.

In Telangana which reported 965 positive cases for Covid-19 on April 1, the number shot up to 2055 cases by Wednesday night, according to a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Thursday morning. The number of deaths rose from five to seven in a span of one week.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of Covid-19 positive cases, which was 1,271 on April 1 shot up to 2,558 on Thursday morning. The number of deaths has been steadily increasing steadily from three on April 1 to 11 on April 7, but it came down to six on Thursday.

While ruling out fresh restrictions in the state despite a steady rise in the Covid-19 infections across the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the authorities to step up tracing, testing and treatment of the patients.

He directed that all the 66 Covid-19 hospitals be equipped with all facilities in the event of a surge in the number of cases. He instructed that the private hospitals should not collect exorbitant fees from patients for treatment and there should be no scarcity of beds, oxygen units and ventilators.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams announced suspension of Sarva Darshanam (free darshan for common pilgrims) in the Tirumala temple with effect from April 12 on the lines of Shirdi temple in Maharashtra, in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country in the recent times.

“Pilgrims who obtained darshan tokens till April 11 evening only would be allowed, after which the queue lines would be closed,” the TTD said in a statement. However, the darshan for pilgrims in the ₹300 paid slots would continue.

The TTD said the above decision was taken keeping in view the safety of devotees and any resumption of tokens in future would be formally announced.

Another famous temple of Andhra Pradesh – Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam also reported a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases. According to a temple official, as many as 31 people in the temple administration, tested positive for Covid-19.

In Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, the merchants’ association in Begum Bazar, one of the busiest markets in the city, announced closure of shops in the evening hours with effect from Friday.

In a statement, the Hyderabad Merchants Association said several traders were infected with Covid-19 in the last few days and accordingly, it was decided to keep the shops open only between 9 am and 5 pm, as a precautionary measure.

“We also told traders not to open shops if they develop symptoms,” said association president, Laxminarayan Rathi, adding that all the shop keepers were asked to practise social distancing without failure and ensure the customers also practised the same.