Covid-19: Chandigarh lifts night curfew, allows schools to reopen from Feb 14

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday eased the ongoing Covid-19-related curbs, including the lifting of the night curfew and reopening schools and coaching institutes, news agency ANI reported.

According to the fresh guidelines, schools and coaching institutes can reopen with full capacity from February 14. The classes will, however, take place in a hybrid mode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ongoing night curfew from 12:30am to 5am has also been lifted.

The Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden have also been permitted to reopen from February 12.

The measures have also been eased for markets, shops, malls, restaurants, hotels and bars. The restrictions have also been lifted for gyms, spas, museums etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the gathering of people indoors has been capped at 200, while outdoors has been limited to 500. According to the guidelines, indoor and outdoor gatherings are allowed with 50% capacity. The latest guidelines will remain in force till further orders.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh reported 123 Covid-19 cases and 1 related death taking its total caseload to 91,019 and fatalities to 1,144. The number of active cases in the city was 1,011 while the number of recoveries was 88,864.