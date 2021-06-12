Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A medic collects nasal samples from a passenger at Dadar station to curb Covid-19 spread in Mumbai, on Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Uttarakhand reports 356 black fungus cases

India reported less than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases once again on Friday, as the cumulative infection tally crossed 29.27 million. The country's daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber daily new cases for nearly a month now.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:19 AM IST

India reported as many as 91,702 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 3,403 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, data put out by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The cumulative infection tally in the country now stands at 29,274,823, while the death toll has reached 363,079, according to health ministry data.

India reported as many as 134,580 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the data showing that over 27.79 million people in the country have already been cured of the coronavirus disease. The country's recovery rate now stands at 94.93%, as per health ministry data. Incidentally, the number of daily recoveries are continuing to outperform daily new cases for nearly a month now.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 12 Jun 2021 08:19 AM

    Telangana: 'Covid orphans' to get mobile phones uploaded with emergency numbers

    With an aim to ensure the safety of children who lost their parents to Covid-19, the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has decided to give them mobile phones containing all the necessary numbers including that of the district child protection officer (DCPO) as well as a helpline and emergency numbers.

  • Sat, 12 Jun 2021 07:33 AM

    Black fungus cases in Uttarakhand reach 356. Dehradun reports 21 news cases, 6 deaths

    Dehradun reported 21 new cases of black fungus and six deaths on July 10, informed the state Health Department on Friday.

    With this, the total number of black fungus patients in the Dehradun district has gone up to 319, while the cumulative black fungus cases in Uttarakhand now stand at 356 with 56 deaths.

  • Sat, 12 Jun 2021 07:26 AM

    Reviewing reducing gap between jabs, says govt

    A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    India’s vaccination expert group is reviewing the decision to delay the second doses of Covishield, a top government expert said on Friday, as new scientific evidence from other countries suggests a single dose may not be adequately protected against the Delta variant of the coronavirus that has swept across the country. Read More

