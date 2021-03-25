Covid-19 LIVE: India records 53,476 new cases in 24 hours
- Hong Kong suspended online bookings for BioNTech vaccines after reports of issues with the primary packaging material for vials in one batch.
The Covid-19 cases in India continues to rise as the daily number of infection hovered around 50,000. In the UNited States, cases surpassed 30 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 and became the second country after US to have the highest number of deaths.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a US study, a slightly downgraded estimate based on the latest data collected from a contentious clinical trial, creating further uncertainty for the shots.
Thu, 25 Mar 2021 10:57 AM
Maharashtra administers maximum number of Covid-19 vaccines, surpasses Rajasthan
Maharashtra surpasses Rajasthan to become the most vaccinated state. The state has vaccinated a total of 43,42,646 people against Covid-19. Maharashtra has also administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 6,72,128 people, reported PTI.
Thu, 25 Mar 2021 10:07 AM
India records 53,476 new cases in 24 hours
India record 53,476 new cases in 24 hours. The total tally has reaches 11,787,534. While the death toll stands at 160,692.