Covid-19 curbs eased in Bihar from today: What's allowed, what's not
Amid a decline in Covid-19 infections, Bihar will ease curbs from today, allowing offices -- both government and private -- to function with full attendance.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs from June 23 to July 6. The decision was made after holding a Covid-19 review meeting.
Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the nation, has been reporting a decline in daily Covid-19 cases.
Here's what's allowed and not allowed in the latest guidelines:
- All essential and non-essential shops can operate in Bihar till 7pm, while public parks and gardens will remain open from 6am to 12pm.
- The night curfew will continue in the state from 9pm to 5am.
- The public transport will run with only 50% of the capacity.
- All kinds of educational institutions will remain shut.
- All religious sites will be closed.
- All kinds of social, political entertainment, sports, educational events will be banned.
- Cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, etc. will be closed for now.
- A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies.
- A maximum of 25 persons will be permitted to attend funerals.