Covid-19 curbs in Goa extended till June 28. Check what's allowed, what's not

The Goa government on Saturday extended of restrictions imposed in the state to check the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till June 28. The announcement was made by chief minister Pramod Sawant.

"State Level Curfew will be extended till 7AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 PM. Fish market may also open," Sawant said in a Twitter post.

Though the number of daily Covid-19 cases have gone down in Goa, like many other states, the number is still high. On Saturday, the state recorded 302 new Covid-19 cases and nine related fatalities, according to the health department. The overall tally of Covid positive cases in the state stands at 1,64,229, while 2,984 have so far died.

Goa saw its positivity rate going up to 51 per cent during the second wave of the pandemic, which has now ebbed. On Friday, Sawant said the Covid-19 situation is improving in Goa and the positivity rate is nearly 8 per cent.

He added that Goa has a recovery rate of approximately 95 per cent, with a death rate of nearly 6 per cent.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers, the chief minister said that Goa's Sai Nursing Institute, affiliated with the Skill Development Ministry and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKBY), will start the course soon.

Sawant also mentioned that Goa has a target of training 1000 Covid warriors in the state.

The chief minister had announced on Thursday that Goa will not open for tourism until the state had administered at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its population in the age group of 18-44. The government has set the deadline of July 31 for the same.

The current lockdown-like curbs in the state were first imposed on May 9 and have been extended a number of times.