Covid-19: DDMA meet today to discuss if Delhi needs more curbs

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss further restrictions in the national capital as Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially in the city. The officials are also exopected to discuss the stringent 'red alert' curbs under the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).

Under GRAP, red alert is the top-most level of restrictions, which includes total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, Metro trains and government offices, except those dealing with essential services.

The red alert is sounded when Covid-19 positivity goes beyond five per cent and stays above it for two consecutive days.

Since December 28, the city has been functioning under 'Yellow alert.' The restrictions include night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others. In view of heavy crowds at bus stands and Metro stations amid the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the DDMA has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in the buses and Metro trains. Standing passengers, however, are not allowed.

On Sunday, the national capital logged 22,751 infections in a single day spike. It also reported 17-related fatalities, while the positivity rate jumped to 23.53 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government does not intend to impose a lockdown in the city. "We do not want to impose any lockdown in the city. There will not be a lockdown if you follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We do not intend to impose a lockdown at the moment. We want to impose the least restrictions so that the people can earn their livelihood," he said.

