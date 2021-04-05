Covid-19: Deve Gowda stable, eager for discharge, says hospital

The Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, which is treating former prime minister HD Deve Gowda for Covid-19, said on Monday that his condition is stable and that he is eager to get discharged, news agency ANI reported. Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for the coronavirus disease on March 31.

"Former PM HD Devegowda has shown considerable improvement since his admission to Manipal Hospital on March 31. He is clinically stable and is eager for discharge," ANI reported quoting a statement from Manipal hospital.

Announcing that he is Covid-19 positive on Twitter, Deve Gowda requested those who came in contact with the couple to get themselves tested. " I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gowda and enquired about his and his wife's health. The former prime minister thanked PM Modi and said he was deeply moved by his offer.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed," he tweeted.

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife. Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar wished that Gowda and Chennamma return to good health at the earliest.

Karnataka is among the states which have shown a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday. These states account for 81.90 per cent of the daily new cases, it added.

On Sunday, Karnataka recorded 4,553 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 related fatalities. This was a slight rise from the 4,373 cases recorded on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban continues to contribute the maximum number of cases to the state’s Covid-19 tally.