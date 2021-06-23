Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: Elderly people can resume their normal lives, says health ministry
india news

Covid-19: Elderly people can resume their normal lives, says health ministry

Elderly people can go for walks also but need to avoid crowded places, the health ministry said. However, they are required to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, it added
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:23 AM IST
An elderly woman reacts as a health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)

In a major development, the Union health ministry has said that elderly people without comorbidities, who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), can resume their normal lives. They can go for walks also but need to avoid crowded places, the ministry said. However, they are required to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, it added.

"The elderly can resume normal lives if fully vaccinated and without comorbidities but they also need to take precautions like wearing masks, avoid crowds," Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said while responding to a question during a press conference on Tuesday.

Also read: What leads to formation of Covid-19 wave? Govt expert lists 4 elements

"They can go for walks outdoors too but not to crowded places...still they would need to take precautions," Dr Paul further said.

This came after India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering over 8.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day on June 21. Interestingly, nearly 64 per cent of the vaccine doses were administered in rural areas, the government said on Tuesday.

Paul credited "synchronised, well-orchestrated, converged approach" between the Centre and the state governments for the feat.

"What happened yesterday was not sudden, it was result of coordinated planning in which state governments and Union government collaborated and worked very hard and what is happening today is part of that planning and what will happen in remaining eight days of June are part of that collaborative planning," Paul said.

Madhya Pradesh administered maximum number of doses on June 21, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, reported PTI.

Around 92 per cent of the vaccination were obtained in government Covid vaccination centres (CVC) and 7.80 per cent at private CVCs.

Also read: Maha achieves its highest single-day Covid vaccination with over 550,000 jabs

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage was over 290 million as per the 7pm provisional report on Tuesday. More than 4.8 million vaccine doses were administered as per the report on June 22, the Union health ministry said.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than one million beneficiaries in the age bracket of 18-44 years for the first dose of vaccine, the health ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 health ministry
TRENDING NEWS

Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes

Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

Human and dog hang out at pooch’s house, watch movie. Watch viral video

Hospital in Italy uses CT scan to discover secrets of Egyptian mummy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP