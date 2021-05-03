Covid-19: Extended by 4hrs, Tripura’s night curfew from 6pm-5am now

With a daily surge in coronavirus cases, Tripura government on Sunday extended night curfew to all local urban bodies and nagar panchayats, increasing its timings by four more hours.

The restrictions, which were in force in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas between 10pm and 5am since April 22, would now be in force in all local urban bodies from 6pm to 5am the next day, the government said.

“Though the Covid situation in Tripura is better than many other states in the country, the number of positive cases is increasing. We have observed the cases are mostly found in the municipal councils, nagar panchayats and Agartala Municipal Corporation. That’s why, we have taken the decision,” said Law minister Ratan Lal Nath in Agartala.

He added that government offices will function from 10am to 4pm with 50% attendances of employees. All the gazetted officers would be present in the offices.

“ We have also decided to start Covid test in all government offices and shops in Agartala Municipal Corporation area soon,” said Nath.

Essential services, including medical emergency, police, security, and media, are allowed during the curfew. Public gatherings related to social, political, academic, cultural, festival, sports, entertainment have been restricted.

There’s a cap of 100 persons in marriage or any social functions and 20 persons in funerals.

Cinema or multiplexes will work at 50% capacity.

The state government has already postponed all government jobs examinations, offline classes in schools, colleges, and all gymnasiums, recreation clubs are also closed for an indefinite period of time.

As many as 46,311 persons have been fined in the state for violating Covid-19 norms since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Over Rs. 88.69 lakh has been collected from these violators.