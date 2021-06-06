Covid-19: From 3.7 million, active cases fall to below 1.5 million in less than a month

The wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is slowly subsiding in the country. According to Union health ministry data on Sunday morning, India's tally of active Covid-19 cases has fallen below 1.5 million (15 lakh).

The active cases fell by 77,449 in the last 24 hours and stand at 1,477,799, the health ministry's 8am update showed.

From a peak of over 37 lakh on May 8, the number of active cases on Sunday shows a huge fall. The active caseload is now 5.3 per cent of the total infections, an analysis of health ministry data shows.

As the second wave led to a mammoth surge in Covid-19 infection, the number of active cases of Covid-19 had crossed the million mark in April. The number kept increasing as the second wave wreaked havoc across the country, making India the world’s largest Covid-19 hot spot nation.

The situation worsened in weeks after that and India broke record after record of highest single-day tally of Covid-19 cases. But after mid-May, the situation improved and the number of cases started coming down.

Along with the active cases, the daily number of Covid-19 cases are also falling in the country and on Sunday, 1,14,460 fresh infections were recorded, the health ministry dashboard showed.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent, according to health ministry. The country recorded 2,677 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry, meanwhile, stressed that more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 related deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore Covid-19 cases on May 4.