India's Covid-19 daily count has seen a fall in the past few weeks.(AP)
India's daily Covid tally goes down to 114,460, death toll nears 3.5 lakh-mark

Covid-19 in India: Total number of tests done during the previous day were 20,36,311 as compared to Saturday's 20,84,421.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 09:28 AM IST

India on Sunday recorded 114,460 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded stood at 96,982, while 1,15,736 new cases were reported on the following day.

With Sunday's tally, the country's total infection cases reached 28,809,339 and its death toll rose to 346,759 after 2,677 people lost their lives due to the virus in 24 hours.

The country witnessed a decrease of more than 6,000 in the number of new infections and a decrease of over 700 in its death toll since Saturday as it continues to recover from the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Total number of tests done during the previous day were 2,036,311 as compared to Saturday's 2,084,421.


Also Read: From 3.7 million, active Covid-19 cases fall to below 1.5 million in less than a month

With this, the daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new infections for the 24th consecutive day. Nearly 27 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in India since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

Cumulatively, India has conducted over 36.4 crore tests so far, the data showed.

Meanwhile, India has vaccinated 23,13,22,417 people so far, with 33,53,539 people getting their jabs in the last 24 hours, the data showed.




coronavirus coronavirus pandemic health ministry + 1 more
