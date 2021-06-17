Covid-19: Goa will open for tourists but only after this happens

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will open its tourism sector only after it provides Covid-19 vaccines to 100 per cent of its population, at least the first dose. Until then, the tourist spot will remain out of bounds.

Sawant said the state government's target is to accomplish this goal of vaccinating everyone in the state with the first dose by July 31 and it will consider reopening only after achieving that target.

"Until we administer the first dose of vaccine (across the state), tourism will not be reopened here. Our target is to accomplish this goal by July 31. We will consider reopening only after achieving that goal," ANI quoted Sawant as saying.

The state government launched 'Tika Utsav 3.0' on Sunday to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of the first shot.

Earlier this week, the chief minister met with the stakeholders of the tourism industry, who also advised him to take any decision pertaining to reopening Goa after July 31 and also called for strict enforcement of protocol for entry to the state.

The coronavirus-induced curbs in Goa were extended on Sunday till June 21, as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14 per cent. The restrictions were imposed on May 9 and have been extended several times since then.

Following the lockdown-like restrictions, casinos, bars, restaurants, shops, river cruises, schools, colleges, educational institutions are closed. Social, sports, cultural and academic functions are prohibited. Marriage functions are allowed only after permission from the district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate and with an attendance cap of 50.

"The inter-state movement of persons is allowed for those carrying Covid-19 negative report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa. Those entering Goa for medical emergencies are allowed after producing proof of the same," PTI quoted the official as detailing the entry protocol to the state.

