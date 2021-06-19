Covid-19: Health workers in Chhattisgarh cross multiple hurdles to vaccinate people in remote villages

Healthcare workers are going beyond limits to inoculate everyone against the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The workers are trying to reach, crossing all the hurdles, be it a river, mountains or forest, the remotest corner of India in an attempt to vaccinate everyone.

A team of healthcare workers reached the remote area of Balrampur in Chhattisgarh to hold a Covid-19 vaccination drive, for which they crossed a knee-deep river, climbed mountains and walked 9kms through a dense forest, reported news agency ANI. A member of the team ANM Gyaneshwari told ANI that the team of the health department walked through the dense forest and crossed the river to vaccinate the people of Bachwar village against the virus.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

"Our health team visits these areas for regular checkups. It takes about half a day to reach here. With our Covid awareness campaign, there is no hesitancy regarding vaccination among the people in this village," ANI quoted Balrampur chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Basant Singh as saying.

The villagers too appreciated the efforts of the team and told ANI that the health department team not only vaccinates the people but also provides essential health information.

"The doctors also shared with us their experience of being vaccinated against the virus," ANI quoted one of the villagers as saying.

Also read: Woman Maoist killed in Bastar gunfight; AK-47 recovered: Chhattisgarh police

Meanwhile, India reported 60,753 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country reported less than 100,000 new infections for the 12th day in a row, the health ministry stated.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage reached over 27.23 crore on Saturday as 27,23,88,783 vaccine doses have been administered through 7,48,147 sessions so far, the health ministry said. More than 3.3 million vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, the minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON