Home / Cities / Others / Woman Maoist killed in Bastar gunfight; AK-47 recovered: Chhattisgarh police
The site where Maoists were reportedly camping. (Chhattisgarh Police)
The site where Maoists were reportedly camping. (Chhattisgarh Police)
others

Woman Maoist killed in Bastar gunfight; AK-47 recovered: Chhattisgarh police

Police said they have recovered three weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, from the site and combing operation is going on. The deceased is yet to be identified, they added
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST

A suspected woman Maoist cadre was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bastar district on Friday.

Police said they have recovered three weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, from the site and combing operation is going on. The deceased is yet to be identified, they added.

Also Read | NIA takes over probe of Maoist ambush which killed 22 jawans in April

Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar range, Sunderaj P said, “A joint team of security forces [District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force] were out on an operation in the jungles following information that some Maoist cadres of Darbha Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) were camping near Chadameta village of Bastar district. When the forces were cordoning off the area, an exchange of fire took place with the Maoists. Later, the body of a woman Maoist along with one AK-47 rifle, two pistols and a huge amount of camping material were recovered from the spot,” he said.

Sunderaj added that a combing operation of the nearby jungles was on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.