Covid-19: Here’s a list of organisations helping India cope with the pandemic

The most common platform these organisations are using to reach out to the maximum number of people is their social media accounts, especially Twitter accounts.
Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
India on Saturday registered 2,57,299 cases of Covid-19. This took the country's infection tally to 2,62,89,290.

As India reels under the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, some organisations based out of the country are stepping up to help people find the supplies they need like medicines and oxygen and are even running donation campaigns for the same. 

The most common platform these organisations are using to reach out to the maximum number of people is their social media accounts, especially Twitter accounts. 

Here are some organisations involved in Covid-19 relief work:

Milaap: This Bengaluru-based fundraising organisation has over 21,400 followers on Twitter. It posts about people in need of money for treatment or procurement of medical facilities, including those with Covid-19.

GiveIndia: This is a non profit organisation also based out of Bengaluru. This too, is a donation platform with over 578,000 followers on Twitter.

Uday Foundation: Uday Foundation is also a health and humanitarian assistance and relief foundation that shares SOS messages and verified leads on where to find Covid-19 resources with its over 746,800 followers on Twitter. It is based out of New Delhi.

Oxfam India: A non-profit organisation that is known for its work in the field of child education, empowering women and fighting against inequality in India, Oxfam India has also devoted itself to the fight against Covid-19. It has over 269,400 followers on Twitter and is based out of New Delhi.

Rapid Response: This organisation, also based out of New Delhi, is a disaster relief NGO which works for Covid-19 relief as well. It has set up a relief fund to help the community, especially the marginalised, cope with the medical supply and treatment cost. The organisation has over 14,400 followers on Twitter.

  

